KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — As 2024 comes to an end, Samsung appears to be preparing for the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. The new non-foldable Galaxy flagship is typically scheduled in January or February ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC).

If you’re waiting for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Ultra, you don’t have to wait too long as the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked appears to be happening next month before Chinese New Year.

Serial leakster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has posted what appears to be a teaser image of the next Galaxy Unpacked event with the text 22 gennaio 2025. Gennaio translates to January in Italian, and this indicates that the Galaxy S25 launch is happening on 25th January 2025.

If you look at the teaser image closely, you will notice four devices placed side by side. This seems to hint that a possible fourth model could join the lineup and it has been speculated to be the “Galaxy S25 Slim”.

Evan Blass has also shared the list of colour options for the three Galaxy S25 series which are listed as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S25/S25+:

Blue Black

Coral Red

Icy Blue

Mint Navy

Pink Gold

Silver Shadow

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra:

Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Jet Black

Titanium Pink Gold

Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium White Silver

In terms of design, don’t expect a radical change from the current Galaxy S24 series. For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the key difference are subtle rounded edges around the corners of the phone and a larger camera bumps for its quad camera setup. High resolution renders and live photos of the upcoming range topping flagship has recently shared by Steve H. McFly (@Onleaks).

Since Malaysia is a key market for Samsung, expect pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series to be available in Malaysia shortly after the global Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. As usual, you can expect Samsung Malaysia to provide pre-order deals and possibly eVouchers to redeem your preferred freebie and benefits. — SoyaCincau