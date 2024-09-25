KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Yes, we hear you... it was frustrating to see those cute white and blue Astro Bot limited edition DualSense controllers go to scalpers.

But if you are brave enough to try your luck for the fantastically retro 30th anniversary collection, pre-orders open tomorrow at 10am.

You can check with your local retailers for pre-order details.

According to Sony’s local promoters, the collection available for pre-orders in Malaysia tomorrow are:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition (standalone)

Missing is the PS5 Pro bundle, which was set to cost a bomb if it had been sold here — considering you also get a DualSense Edge and a charging station alongside the console and a DualSense controller.

Not to mention, there are only 12,300 units available worldwide... so, good luck getting this one.

The PS5 Pro was recently priced at RM3,849.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will officially be released on November 21.