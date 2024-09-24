LEBANON (United States), Sept 24 — American YouTuber Shirley Curry, known as Skyrim Grandma, has announced her retirement from creating gaming videos after nine years on YouTube.

The 88-year-old, who gained over one million subscribers for her gameplay content, shared the news in a 13-minute and 25-second video titled “No More Gaming Videos” on YouTube yesterday.

“I’m old and I’m tired, and I don’t feel like doing much anymore,” she said, according to gaming news site PC Gamer.

Curry explained that while she wasn’t entirely happy with the decision, it was the best choice for her.

Curry described how content creation burnout had affected her, saying, “I walk in here, look at my computer and think ‘I’ve got to make a video today,’ and then I just shake my head at myself and say ‘I don’t want to, I have no desire to,’ and I walk back out.”

“I’m just doing it for fun, and it isn’t fun anymore,” she said, adding that she was “bored to death with it.”

She assured fans that her extensive library of gameplay videos would still be available for them to revisit.

While she is retiring from gaming content, Curry shared that she plans to keep creating vlogs occasionally, discussing topics like books or even sharing chapters from a book she’s considering writing.

For now, Curry intends to spend her time on other projects. “I’m going to start making a quilt I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time,” she said.

She also urged video game publisher Bethesda Softworks to fulfil her request and “hurry up” with The Elder Scrolls 6, as she said back in 2022, “I want to play before I die.”