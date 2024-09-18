KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — PUBG Mobile recently added a new Malaysia-themed voice pack in conjunction with the Hari Malaysia celebration. The new pack features allow the in-game characters to speak with local dialects from three selected states.

Collectively known as Pek Suara 2.0, the dialects in this set came from Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, and Perak. Here’s a preview of what they sound like:

This is not the first time that Tencent Games has rolled out Malaysia-themed voice pack into PUBG Mobile. For last year’s Hari Malaysia celebration, gamers were able to utilise dialects from the East Coast (Kelantan & Terengganu), Kedah, and Sabah.

Nasi Lemak outfit and Roti John weapon set made a return too

Food fight! Nasi Lemak outfit and Roti John weapon set have returned! — Image from SoyaCincau

In addition to the new voice packs, PUBG Mobile players can once again obtain the Nasi Lemak clothing set inside the game. Originally released for last year’s Ramadan, this set has three separate items altogether including a Fried Egg & Sambal hat, a Nasi Lemak Bungkus outfit, and a Cucumber Glasses.

Gamers can also get their hands on the Roti John skin for their machete. However, do note that all of these PUBG Mobile in-game items will not be around forever though as they can only be obtained in the game until 31 October 2024. — SoyaCincau