KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Sony is finally making the Playstation Portal remote player available in South-east Asia specifically Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Singapore gamers will be getting theirs first on September 4 with the rest getting theirs on October 9.

Pricing for Malaysia is RM999, which is a good amount cheaper than parallel imports in the market that currently go for around RM1,400.

The remote player is not a standalone device, instead connecting to your PlayStation via the Remote Play feature but with a larger 8-inch OLED screen that supports 60fps but does not support cloud-streamed games.

If you’d like to lock-in your unit, pre-orders will open on August 5 so be sure to check your local game store for more information or the nearest official Sony store.

Check out Sony's complication of accolades the PS Portal has gotten so far: