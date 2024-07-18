KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — ViewQwest 10Gbps broadband service is now available to customers in Malaysia. The launch in Malaysia took place mere days after the service was announced in ViewQwest’s home market, Singapore.

ViewQwest Malaysia 10Gbps pricing

Unlike in Singapore where the service can be obtained in several options such as 3Gbps, 5Gbps, and 10Gbps, only the 10Gbps plan is available in Malaysia at the moment. Over here, ViewQwest offers the 10Gbps plan to both home users and businesses.

Since the plan is currently being made available as a custom solution, there is no set pricing as per ViewQwest’s existing Home and Business Fibre Broadband plans. That being said, the founder and CEO of ViewQwest, Vignesa Moorthy, said that the monthly subscription fee starts at RM1,800.

As a comparison, ViewQwest’s residential 10Gbps plan in Singapore is priced at around S$69 (RM241). The company has yet to offer such plan to businesses over there although generally, they can still obtain 10Gbps service from the ISP through its custom Metro Ethernet offering.

ViewQwest recommends Amazon Eero Max 7 for its 10Gbps plan as not only it support Wi-Fi 7 but also has 10Gbps Ethernet ports.

Do note that additional costs might be involved depending on customers’ specific needs. For example, customers may choose to obtain Wi-Fi 7 routers and mesh systems from ViewQwest to get the maximum performance from their 10Gbps plan.

ViewQwest Malaysia 10Gbps experience, coverage areas

Among the first locations where ViewQwest has deployed its 10Gbps service is The Stride Strata Office at Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC) in Kuala Lumpur. The live speed test that the ISP ran during the media event today showed that the service can consistently reach around 8Gbps to 9Gbps download and upload speed.

In another live test which involved downloading a 10GB file from a server in Singapore, it took around 1 minute 5 seconds to complete the task. The third live speed test that ViewQwest ran at the media event which utilised a 10.7GB game file inside Steam was completed at around the same download time.

As for the areas that are covered by the new 10Gbps plan, well, it is tricky. Vignesa said that the ISP can quickly deploy the service to areas that are being served directly by ViewQwest which mainly located in Klang Valley and Johor Bharu.

For areas that are using TM’s infrastructure, it depends on the technology that is available in the said area. Hence, the ViewQwest team will have to perform a technical assessment at the customer’s home or premises before they can proceed with the rollout. To deliver the service, the ISP would utilise either Metro Ethernet or 10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network (XGSPON) depending on the amount of customers in the area.

If you are interested in knowing more about the availability of ViewQwest 10Gbps plan in your area, you can reach out to the ISP’s customer service. — SoyaCincau