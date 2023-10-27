KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Maxis has announced its new revised Home Fibre Broadband plans which offer 100Mbps for RM99/month to 2Gbps for RM319/month. While new Maxis Home Fibre subscribers can enjoy an additional RM10/month rebate, the green telco is offering free speed upgrades for existing customers except for those on the base 30Mbps plan.

Maxis’ New Home Fibre Broadband Pricing

Here’s a recap of Maxis’ new Home Fibre Broadband offering:

100Mbps (50Mbps upload) – RM99/month

300Mbps (50Mbps upload) – RM139/month

500Mbps (100Mbps upload) – RM159/month

1Gbps (500Mbps upload) – RM249/month

2Gbps (1Gbps upload) – RM319/month

According to Maxis, existing Home Fibre customers on plans of 100Mbps and above will be eligible for a free speed upgrade without any new contract or price change on their existing subscription. This means if you’re currently paying RM129/month for 100Mbps, you’ll be upgraded to 300Mbps. If you’re paying RM149/month for 300Mbps, you’ll be bumped up to 500Mbps.

Maxis Free Speed Upgrade subject to infrastructure

Maxis says they will be approaching customers with more information about the free speed upgrade starting in November 2023. It added that the free speed upgrade is subject to network and technology infrastructure in your area and it will not include any router or modem ranges.

If you’re connected to 30Mbps Maxis Fibre via VDSL technology, you will only get your upgraded speed once your premises have been upgraded to fibre.

What happens to existing 30Mbps customers?

As mentioned, the free speed upgrade on Maxis is only for 100Mbps plans and above. If you’re currently paying RM89/month for your 30Mbps Home Fibre Plan, Maxis says it is encouraging you to upgrade to the all-new Maxis Home Fibre 100Mbps and enjoy 3x the speed for an additional RM10 per month.

Since this is a plan change and not a free upgrade, you’ll be subjected to a 24-month contract refresh.

What happens to existing customers with and without a contract?

All customers eligible for the free speed upgrade will get bumped to the next speed for free without a new contract or price change. If you are still on a contract, the contract duration will be carried forward.

But if you don’t need the faster speed and prefer to pay less on your monthly bill, you are allowed to downgrade to the same speed on the new Maxis home fibre plan. Similar to Unifi, there will be a contract renewal for 24 months if you wish to change or downgrade your plan.

If you take up a new router from Maxis or if a modem upgrade is required to enjoy faster speeds, your Maxis Home Fibre Broadband contract will also be renewed for another 24 months.

Customers who have an active Home Zerolution contract for a device bundle will only be allowed to upgrade to a higher-speed of the new Maxis Home Fibre plans. You are only allowed to change to any other plan of your choice once your Home Zerolution contract has expired.

For more info, you can check out the FAQ for the Maxis Home Fibre page and scroll down to the Existing Customer section. — SoyaCincau