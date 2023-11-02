KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Keychron is no stranger to keyboard fans and enthusiasts around the world. First launched in 2017, they kicked off their world domination in the mechanical keyboard world with a Kickstarter project in the same year. Now they have an extensive range of models, which Malaysians can purchase officially via Keychron Malaysia.

The brand will be offering over 88 different models on their Lazada official store, which is slated to open on 11 November, just in time for the annual 11.11 sale period celebrated by the e-commerce platforms. They will be offering mechanical keyboards, premium key switches, unique keycap sets, mice, cables and keyboard carrying cases.

Keychron assures that Malaysian customers will enjoy their products at affordable prices, with the products starting from RM 249. Better yet, customers can collect up to RM400 vouchers to enjoy Lazada Bonus discounts, along with exclusive limited-time Flash Sales on selected products during the Double 11 campaign on Lazada.

During the opening, Keychron will be offering the following promotions on selected products via the Chup Dulu Deals. Customers can pick up the following items:

• Keychron Q1 Pro – RM1099 RM949

• Keychron C1 Pro– RM349 RM299

• Keychron K3 Pro– RM599 RM509

Keychron is also doing a promotion where a customer spends a minimum of RM500 on any product from the Keychron Official Store and they will receive an instant RM50 discount. The deal is available only on 11 November, from 12:00AM to 2:00AM.

Head here to check out the official Keychron online store on Lazada. — SoyaCincau