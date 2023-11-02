KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Huawei Malaysia just shared a great deal for those looking to get a new smartphone for the end of the year. There is a deal for the Huawei P60 Pro going online on November 3 on the official Huawei online store that you would want to check out.

The brand is now offering the P60 Pro where customers can get the 512GB model at a lower price while purchasing the 256GB model. The offer price is as follows:

Huawei P60 Pro (8GB + 256GB) – RM4,699 RM4,199

Huawei P60 Pro (12GB + 512GB) – RM5,499 RM4,199

Additionally, customers who trade in their old devices of any brand can also enjoy an additional RM500 off on top of the trade-in device value at Huawei Experience Store and get the smartphone.

The Huawei P60 Pro boasts superior low-light camera performance with its XMAGE Technology. Instead of mounting large 1-inch or high 200MP image sensors, Huawei is taking a different approach by optimising its smartphone’s optical, mechanical, imaging and processing capabilities in a compact form factor.

In the meantime, catch our Huawei P60 Pro first impression post and our video below to check out what’s great about the Huawei P60 Pro. — SoyaCincau