KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 ― The Nothing Phone (1) was officially revealed through a live stream event on YouTube. From the looks of it, the Nothing Phone (1) will be coming to Malaysia pretty soon and they have just revealed the official pricing for our local market.

Here’s the official pricing for the Phone (1) according to Nothing Malaysia’s website.

― 8GB RAM + 256GB storage ― RM2,399

― 12GB RAM + 256GB storage ― RM2,699

Similar to the Ear (1) in-ear headphones, the Phone (1) comes in either Black and White. There’s an entry-level 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version in Black but there’s currently no local pricing for it at the moment. So far there are no local availability details yet but they have listed Crossover as their retail channel for Malaysia. According to Nothing, a select number of operators globally will be dropping limited quantities of the Phone (1) online and in store.

As a comparison, here’s the official pricing in the United Kingdom:

― 8GB RAM +128GB storage ― £399 (about RM2,106)

― 8GB RAM +256GB storage ― £449 (about RM2,369)

― 12GB RAM +256GB storage ― £499 (about RM2,633)

Like most smartphone makers that want to go green, the Nothing Phone (1) only comes with a single USB-C cable in the box. Other accessories are sold separately and here’s the pricing for the UK market:

― Nothing Ear (1) ― £99 (Official Malaysian pricing ― RM499)

― Phone (1) Case ― £25 (about RM132)

― Phone (1) Screen protector ― £19 (about RM100)

― 45W charger ― £35 (about RM185)

In terms of specs, the Phone (1) comes with a 6.55″ 120Hz OLED display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The main standout feature is its transparent-back design that comes with integrated Glyph lights that can interact with your ringtones and display your battery charging status.

For taking pictures, it gets a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor assisted with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera that uses Samsung’s JN1 sensor. It can support 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p video recording up to 60fps. The device also gets a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera that sits on a punch-hole on the top left corner of the screen.

The Phone (1) gets a 4,500mAh battery which supports 33W USB-PD 3.0 fast charging that can push a full charge in 70 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Also included are dual-stereo speakers and it also supports both fingerprint and face unlocking. Out of the box, it runs on Nothing OS which claims to provide a bloat-free and smooth Android experience. According to Nothing, the device will support three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. ― SoyaCincau