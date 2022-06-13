The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is now available for pre-order in Malaysia and it’s offered exclusively via Senheng. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is now available for pre-order in Malaysia and it’s offered exclusively via Senheng. Typically, the Galaxy M series is seen as the cheaper alternative to the Galaxy A series, and this new model is already touching the RM2,000 mark. So is the Galaxy M53 5G a better buy than the Galaxy A73 5G?

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Malaysia price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is officially priced at RM1,999 and it comes with 256GB of storage. The device is offered in three colours — Blue, Brown and Green.

If you’re interested, it is now available for pre-order via Senheng’s online store and they are offering free extra 1 year warranty, 20 per cent S-Coin cashback and 0 per cent Easy Payment Plan for up to 24 months (RM82.39 x 24 months). If you trade in your old device, you can get RM50 worth of S-Coin cashback. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is also available via Senheng’s store on Lazada and Shopee.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specs

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED display and instead of a Snapdragon 7 series processor, it runs on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 instead. This is the same chip that’s powering the Oppo Reno 7 and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The device for Malaysia is configured with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

In the camera department, the Galaxy M53 5G gets a quad-camera setup that sits in a 2×2 raised camera bump. It consists of a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2MP cameras for depth and macro. For selfies, the device gets a 32MP front camera that sits in a tiny punch-hole.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging via USB-C. For instant unlocking, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock. According to the global spec sheet, the 25W Super Fast Charger is sold separately. The M53 5G runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is overpriced for its hardware

With a retail price tag of RM1,999, the M53 5G is currently the most expensive Galaxy M smartphone in Malaysia, besides the Galaxy M62 which came with a large 7,000mAh battery. For the money, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G seems to pack greater value as it features a better 6nm Snapdragon 778G 5G chip, IP67-rated dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, and NFC for Samsung Pay. The Galaxy A73 5G retails for RM2,099 but several authorised retailers are offering the phone for less than RM2,000 through eCommerce platforms. — SoyaCincau