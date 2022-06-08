Previous flagship foldables such as the first and second-gen Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip are still not supported yet. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has announced that a total of 83 smartphones are compatible with its 5G network. The device support list now includes more Samsung flagship devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3.

At the moment, Yes 5G is the only telco to offer commercial 5G services in Malaysia. According to their device support list, there are now a total of 11 Samsung smartphones that will work with 5G. Previous flagship foldables such as the first and second-gen Galaxy Fold, Z Fold 2 and Z Flip are still not supported yet.

If you are currently using a Yes 5G SIM and a compatible Samsung device as listed above, you will need to download a software update before your device can connect to the 5G network. DNB has clarified that they do not certify or approve 5G devices.

The device certification is done by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and device makers would need to push their respective firmware updates so that they are compatible with the 5G network.

At the moment, Apple’s iPhone models are still not compatible with Yes 5G. In Malaysia, Apple only recognises the big four telcos such as Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile. — SoyaCincau