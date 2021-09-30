Acer announces new gaming laptops, gaming partnerships

The Predator Triton 500 SE offers a lot of power in a fairly sleek package. — Picture courtesy of Acer

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Acer Malaysia announced three more of its Predator laptop series as well as new e-sports collaborations.

The three new laptops are the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 500 and Predator Helios 300.

High-power, high style

With support for 11-gen i9 processors and the highest GPU configuration being the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080, the Predator Triton 500 SE is a 16-inch, sleek all-metal chassis device with a maximum of 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB of high speed PCIe Gen4 SSDs.

Despite the high specs, the Triton 500 SE still manages to keep things fairly light with a weight of just 2.4kg and a thinness of 19.9mm.

Also available at USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with support for Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort as well as an SD card reader.

Two configurations are currently available with the Intel Core i9 with Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 version costing RM12,999 while the Intel Core i7 version with the RTX 3070 at RM8,999. Preorders begin October 30, 2021.

Monster memory

If you need all the memory you can get the Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop supports up to 64GB DDR4 RAM. It also comes with the Nvidia Geforce RTX3080 with a 17-inch display, with the Intel Core i9 version coming with a fancy 4K mini LED UHD 120Hz panel.

You can even swap out the WASD keys on this laptop for Acer's own Racing or MagForce keys.

There's also plenty of port support here, with HDMI 2.1, mini-DP 1.4, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 and USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and the old faithful RJ45.

Pricing starts at RM13,999 with preorders beginning October 30, 2021.

The Predator Helios 300 is getting an update, supporting 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 GPU and the choice of 15.6 or 17.3-inch displays, or the option of 165Hz QHD IPS screens or the 36HZ FHD IPS with 100 per cent sRGB instead.

As for RAM, the Helios 300 supports up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD store as well as an additional HDD slot.

Preorders are already available, with pricing starting from RM7,999 for the 17-inch and the 15-inch retails from RM6,299.

Building a tribe

Acer is also trying to brand its gaming community as a tribe of sorts, more accurately the “Predator Tribe.”

Joining the group as volunteers are gaming influencers Ai Gaming, ChuChu Gaming, MasterRamen and Spartanker. Acer has even commissioned local artist Vince Low to produce special themed Predator Tribe merchandise for each of them, that will be made available for sale on Acer's online platforms.

Besides that, Acer also announced partnerships with gaming esports organisation Team Secret and woman-centric gaming collective Lugiami.