OPPO partners with Lazada to launch new smartphone on LazMall

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — OPPO has announced its exclusive partnership with Lazada Malaysia to launch the OPPO Reno6 Pro, the latest addition to the cellphone maker’s flagship Reno series, which will be available for pre-orders from now until Aug 23, 2021 exclusively on LazMall.

Customers can pre-order the smartphone on LazMall for RM2,999 and be rewarded with free shipping, as well as complimentary free gifts worth up to RM1,099.

“The first 100 customers to pre-order the smartphone on OPPO’s flagship LazMall store will also gain an additional RM50 instant discount too by entering the ‘OPPO50’ voucher code during checkout,” the two companies said in a joint statement today.

Head of LazMall, Lazada Malaysia Chenxi Zhou said the partnership with OPPO through LazMall enables OPPO customers to enjoy a first-rate shopping experience online, knowing that they will be getting authentic products and the best deals.

“LazMall plays a key role in Lazada’s overall business strategy as brands continue to digitalise their business through an omnichannel approach to interacting with customers to remain competitive and stand out in this digital age,” he said.

OPPO Malaysia head of e-commerce Isaac Lee said the partnership aims “to delight our loyal following on LazMall with an exclusive and rewarding shopping experience, while also leveraging on Lazada’s huge customer base and best-in-class marketing solutions to reach new customers nationwide.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lazada for the launch of our latest innovation, OPPO Reno6 Pro, to Malaysian online shoppers,” he added. — Bernama