Twitter is testing a special tab for Spaces

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 — Changes are taking place at Twitter. The social network wants to give greater prominence to its new Spaces format.

A new tab is set to make its appearance facilitating users’ searches for an audio room. A good way to encourage more users to try out this new feature.

Finding a Spaces audio room on Twitter isn’t that easy, and the social network has heard your pain: “we know it’s been tricky to find Spaces — the tab comes from discussions with many of you.

Thank you for the feedback. We’re excited to keep this special energy with our community going. We’re listening and learning as we build together,” the network explained on its official Spaces account.

While its competitor Clubhouse has now opened its app to Android users, the platform of the little blue bird has announced an improvement for its own mobile app.

The network unveiled the launch of a new tab for this new format, integrated into the toolbar on the application, via a tweet, published June 3 on the official Twitter Spaces account.

A first test for iPhone users

For the moment, this new tab will only be available on the application under iOS, said Twitter.

Only a handful of users, who have already been selected to test Spaces, will be able to discover this new interface.

However, Twitter wants to reassure its members: “Don’t worry, it’s coming your way too! Similar to our earlier test from back in December, we’ll continue to give more people access to the tab to help us learn & improve.”

The Spaces tab will be placed between the “search” tab with the magnifying glass and the notifications tab with the little bell.

According to TechCrunch, the new page will feature audio events hosted by people the user follows on Twitter, but these won’t necessarily appear first on the interface.

Users will have access to more information about Spaces talks and live events including the names of hosts and people participating in the audio chat that they already know.

Users will also be able to schedule alerts so they don’t miss out on attending an audio chat.

As with every test, users will be able to dialogue with Twitter about which audio chats they want to see more of on the platform.

Encouraging users to attend talks on Spaces

By integrating a full-fledged tab directly on the toolbar, Twitter is committed to building the popularity of its new feature as audio takes an increasingly prominent place on social networks.

Since its launch on Android, Clubhouse has revealed that two million users have joined its platform. Twitter, on the other hand, has not yet provided any figures for its own tests.

In addition to the new interface, which could be rolled out to all of the social network’s users worldwide shortly, users will also see a new purple ring around profile photos, indicating that the user in question is participating in an audio room on Spaces.

By clicking on the profile picture, the user will be able to go directly to the room. A very useful function since it is directly integrated with the news feed, which should prompt more users to try this new feature. — ETX Studio