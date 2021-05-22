Digi extends 15GB for RM20 Plan to all Malaysian students aged 12-24 years old

For RM20, students can get 30-day access to 15GB of high-speed data that comes with no speed caps. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 ― To support online learning for students as Malaysia returns to home-based teaching and learning (PdPR), Digi has extended its Pakej Data Khas Pelajar to include more Malaysian students. Previously, the plan only covers students born between 2001 to 2004 as well as students who are currently studying in institutes of higher learning.

For RM20, students can get 30-day access to 15GB of high-speed data that comes with no speed caps. This offer is now open to all Malaysian students aged 12 to 24 years old (Born in 1997 to 2009 based on NRIC).

If you need more data, you can purchase add-ons that start from RM3 for 1.5GB, to RM10 for 10GB. The SIM is offered for free to new customers and this data offer is available from 1st May 2021 until further notice.

To learn more, you can visit the Internet Plan for Students page.

In case you missed it, eligible Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) individuals can redeem up to RM300 for new device subsidy or RM180 for data plan subsidy under the Jaringan Prihatin Programme via Digi. On prepaid, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A02 with 3 months of 30GB of data for RM100. ― SoyaCincau