Honor MagicBook 15 with 11th gen Intel processor, Honor Band 6 now available for pre-order in Malaysia

Honor Malaysia has announced the arrival of its MagicBook 15 laptop and its Honor Band 6 fitness band. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Honor Malaysia has announced the arrival of its MagicBook 15 laptop and its Honor Band 6 fitness band. Both products are available for pre-order starting today and are available for purchase nationwide from May 13.

Pricing and availability

The Honor MagicBook 15 is officially priced at RM3,699 in Malaysia. As a pre-order promo on Lazada Malaysia, you will get freebies worth over RM300. This includes an Honor Laptop Backpack, a Wireless Mouse and an Honor Gift Box. For the first 40 customers, they will also get an Honor Body Fat Scale or an Honor 3-in-1 travelling set or an Honor Travel Adapter.

Meanwhile, the Honor Band 6 is officially priced at RM189. The first 30 customers to purchase the Band 6 will get a vacuum mug for free. The Honor Band 6 is now available for pre-order on Lazada Malaysia.

Honor MagicBook 15

The new Honor MagicBook 15 appears to be a refresh of last year’s MagicBook series but now it is now offered in Malaysia with a larger 15″ IPS screen. It still pushes Full HD+ resolution and the panel now offers a 100 per cent sRGB high gamut display.

Unlike the UK version which runs on an AMD Ryzen 4000 series, the new MagicBook 15 in Malaysia is powered by Intel’s 11th gen Core i5-1135G7 processor with Iris Xe Graphics. The RM3,699 laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 512GB of PCEe NVMe SSD storage.

Just like its predecessor, the MagicBook 15 also features a pop-up 1MP webcam that’s hidden between the first row keys on the keyboard and it also gets a power button with integrated fingerprint sensor for instant unlocking.

In terms of connectivity, it supports 802.11ax WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and Magic Link 2.0 for multi-screen collaboration. The laptop also comes with two USB-A ports (USB 3.2 + USB 2.0), a HDMI port, a USB-C port that supports 65W fast charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It comes with a 42Wh battery and you can get 53 per cent charge in just 30 minutes with the provided 65W USB-PD charger. Out of the box, it runs on Microsoft Windows 10 Home. Overall, it weighs 1.56kg and has a thickness of 16.9mm.

The Honor Band 6 features a built-in heart rate sensor with blood oxygen monitoring. — SoyaCincau pic

Honor Band 6

The Honor Band 6 is essentially a fitness band that tries to be a smartwatch. Upfront, it gets a 1.47″ (194×368) AMOLED display and it boasts up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. It also features a built-in heart rate sensor with blood oxygen monitoring.

The fitness band offers automatic sports detection for 10 different activities and it has 5ATM water resistance, which allows you to submerge the band up to 50 metres deep. The watch face is customisable and it can also display notifications from your paired smartphone.

The 180mAh battery is rated to last up to 14 days in normal mode which also includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It charges via a magnetic clip and a quick 10-minute charge is claimed to provide enough juice for 3 days. Apart from fitness tracking, the Honor Band 6 also has a built-in sleep monitor and a female cycle tracker feature. — SoyaCincau