You can now buy the Purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini in Malaysia

The purple devices are already available for order on Apple’s online store and they will ship to you in one business day. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in Purple are now available for purchase in Malaysia. This is the 6th colour option that was introduced alongside the new iMac and iPad Pro 2021.

The pricing remains unchanged and below is the official pricing for the iPhone 12 series in Malaysia:

iPhone 12 mini

64GB — RM3,399

128GB — RM3,599

256GB — RM4,099

iPhone 12

64GB — RM3,899

128GB — RM4,099

256GB — RM4,599

The purple devices are already available for order on Apple’s online store and they will ship to you in one business day.

You can expect other Apple authorised retailers and telcos to offer the purple iPhone models very soon.

The rest of the hardware remains unchanged and it still runs on the current 5nm Apple A14 Bionic chip with 5G support.

Both models get OLED screens pushing at least full HD resolution.

Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro series, the iPhone 12 features a dual-camera setup with a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Take note that Apple no longer ships a charger and all you’ll get is a USB-C to lightning cable as the sole accessory in the box.

iPhone 12 mini with Amethyst Silicon Case. — SoyaCincau pic

If the iPhone 12’s shade of purple isn’t vibrant or dark enough, you can slap on an Amethyst Silicon Case with MagSafe for RM219 or get a Deep Violet Leather Case with MagSafe that costs RM269. — SoyaCincau