iOS 14.5 out now, features app privacy controls and iPhone unlock via Apple Watch (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 ― Apple has begun rolling out its latest iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and watchOS 4.7 update which brings major features and privacy updates for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users. It’s rolling out worldwide including Malaysia and you can download the update today.

Updating your iPhone/iPad to iOS 14.5/iPadOS 14.5

If you didn’t get any notification, you can update your iPhone or iPad manually by going into Settings > General > Software Update. The update is over 1GB and we recommend connecting to a WiFi with unlimited quota to download it.

iOS 14.5 is compatible with iPhone 6s and above, and this includes the first gen iPhone SE and 7th gen iPod Touch. iPadOS 14.5 is compatible with iPad Air 2, fourth gen iPad mini, fifth gen iPad and first gen iPad Pro and above.

Updating your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.4

To update your watchOS, open the Watch app on your iPhone, then go to My Watch section. From there, tap on General > Software Update. Apple watchOS 7.4 is compatible with the Apple Watch SE, Series 3, Series 4, Series 5 and Series 6.

What’s new with iOS 14.5?

One of the most anticipated features especially during the current pandemic is the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch. Since Face ID doesn’t work when you wear a face mask, this feature will allow you to automatically unlock your iPhone when your Apple Watch is on your wrist, unlocked and within close proximity.

This feature works with iPhone models with Face ID such as the iPhone X and above, and you’ll need an Apple Watch that runs on watchOS 7.4. That means if you’re using the Apple Watch Series 2 or older, you’re out of luck.

One of the most controversial update is Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency feature. This provides users control on what apps are allowed to track for personalised services, data sharing and targetted advertising. While this is good news for user privacy, it has been heavily criticised by various companies including Facebook as it would harm their advertising business. If users don’t grant permission, Facebook and other advertising partners would not be able to use the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) to serve targetted ads and it would result in a significant drop in ad revenue.

Other iOS 14.5 features include more emoji including the AirPod Max and a “vaccine-friendly” syringe. There’s also the ability to set your preferred music streaming service on Siri and a new Battery Calibration fix which has been reported to improve battery capacity for some iPhone 11 users. ― SoyaCincau