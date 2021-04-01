Apple's developer conference goes online again, student challenge returns

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference again returns to an online format. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Last year, Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) was held online and it is the case again this year due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, attendance to WWDC was decided by tickets available via lottery and developers all over the world would need to travel to San Jose, California.

The new online format means attendance is now free and anyone with an online connection can access it.

Also making a return is Apple’s Swift Student Challenge that is accepting submissions from now until April 18. Winners of the challenge will receive a set of WWDC21 outwear as well as a commemorative pin set.

Details of the challenge can be found on the Swift Student Challenge website.

WWDC is a much-anticipated event as it is also where Apple usually makes announcements about updates to its software and hardware platforms, though Apple has of late eschewed product announcements to keep the focus on software.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations and enterprise and education marketing said in a statement: “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

The highlight of the event will be the keynote announcement held on the first day of the conference. Developers can also look forward to various online sessions as well as 1:1 labs for additional technical guidance.

More information will be shared as the date nears via the Apple Developer website, Apple Developer app, and developers can also sign up for email updates.