Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: New update brings over Galaxy S21’s camera features

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one of the most value-for-money phones you can get from the South Korean company right now, and of course, it’s also notable for the Snapdragon 865 chip under the hood. But a new update adds even more improvements, with Samsung bringing over a couple of features that, prior to this, debuted on the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year. More value? Yes please.

According to Sammobile, the latest software update for the Galaxy S20 FE (G781BXXU2CUC6) is rolling out in several European countries such as Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the Nordic region. Do note that the update appears to be exclusive to the 5G variant of the S20 FE, so S20 FE LTE users will have to wait for a (likely) future update.

So, what does the update bring to the table? Now, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will allow you to use the ultra-wide shooter in Pro mode, while there will also be a number of new effects within the Portrait mode for you to use. Unfortunately, the new features do not include “Director’s View”, which basically gives you a preview of your video while shooting.

The ability to capture portrait photos in low-light conditions is also still not available on the FE, and there is also no option to set the highest possible exposure time in Night mode. For some context, a similar update was pushed to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series recently, one which included some of these features—it isn’t yet clear why Samsung has chosen to omit these for the FE, for now. However, the Note 20 and S20 also did not receive Director’s View in the recent update.

For now, it seems that the update is only available in the European markets, although we do expect to see a wider, global release. To check if you have the new update, head over to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

