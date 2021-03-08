PSA: Redmi Note 10 comes with dedicated microSD card slot in Malaysia

The Redmi Note 10 series appears to be the new king of budget smartphones priced under RM1,000. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 8 — The Redmi Note 10 series appears to be the new king of budget smartphones priced under RM1,000. When it was announced last week, oddly, the microSD card expansion slot is not mentioned for the Malaysian market. It isn’t listed on the official Xiaomi Malaysia website and it’s also missing from the provided spec-sheet for our local market. The microSD slot is listed on the Xiaomi India product pages and it’s always included in the past Redmi models in Malaysia.

We’ve reached out to Xiaomi Malaysia and they have confirmed that official local units will come with the microSD card expansion slot. As pictured below, the tray uses a dedicated triple-slot design, which allows you to insert two nano-SIMs and a microSD card at the same time. So if you’re previously unsure, now you know.

The tray uses a dedicated triple-slot design. — SoyaCincau pic

The Redmi Note 10 goes on sale today via the official store on Lazada Malaysia. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at RM699 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is going for RM799. As part of its flash sale promo, the Redmi Note 10 4GB RAM + 64GB can be yours for RM649.

The more powerful Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available a week later on 15th March and it starts from RM999.

To recap on the specs, the Redmi Note 10 comes with a 6.43″ Full HD+ AMOLED display and it runs on a Snapdragon 678 processor. The device gets a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2MP cameras for depth and macro. For selfies, the punch-hole on the display houses a 13MP front camera.

Powering the device is a large 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging via USB-C. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers and an IR blaster.

You can learn more about the device in our announcement post. — SoyaCincau