Alphabet’s YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services face outage

DEC 14 — It appears that Google has solved the issue. Gmail, Calendar, Drive, YouTube, Meet and Blogger are now accessible in Malaysia.

Apart from YouTube, other major Google services which include Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Drive are also suffering service outages worldwide. This is probably the biggest disruption to hit the search giant in a while.

At the time of writing, we are unable to access our Gmail and Google Calendars. Our Google Drive is still able to load via browser but it couldn’t display our files and folders.

Downdetector has also received a spike of complaints for Gmail related issues in the past few minutes. Similar to YouTube, the issue appears to affect all Google users worldwide based on the heat map as shown below:

In addition, Blogger, a blog service by Google is also unavailable at the moment. Thanks @koyotitos for the tip! It’s also the same story as well for Google Meet video conferencing service.

The only services that appear to work at Google right now is Google, the search engine and Google Analytics. Interestingly, Google’s search result is in denial about the whole issue. — soyacincau