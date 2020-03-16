Huawei Mate Xs now available on Lazada and the price will shock you

The Huawei Mate Xs is priced at a staggering RM11,111 in Malaysia. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― The Huawei Mate Xs is the first foldable 5G smartphone in Malaysia and it will go on sale starting this Friday, March 20, 2020. Ahead of its release, the Mate Xs has already appeared on Huawei’s online store on Lazada and this is the most expensive smartphone yet from the Chinese smartphone maker.

Huawei Mate Xs pricing and availability

The Huawei Mate Xs is priced at a staggering RM11,111 in Malaysia. This isn’t too surprising since the device is priced at €2,499 in Europe (about RM11,918). However, it is much more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Fold that’s priced at RM8,388.

The device will be available from the March 20 at 12pm and it will come with freebies worth RM978. This includes the Huawei Freebuds 3 (worth RM679) and an envelope leather cover (worth RM299). If paying 5 digits is too much, Lazada also offers a 12-month instalment plan at RM925.92 per month.

Although the store says you can order starting this Friday, it looks like you can already place your order online and there are only five units available. The device is also listed on Huawei Malaysia’s online store but you can’t order it right now.

Huawei Mate Xs specs

The Huawei Mate Xs is essentially an updated version of the original Mate X. It has a flexible 8” FullView display that pushes a resolution of 2480x2200 which you can fold and transform it into a 6.6” “phone” with a 2480x1148 pixels resolution. When folded, the rear also gets a 6.38” display area which can be used as a preview screen when taking a selfie.

Powering the device is a Kirin 990 5G and it is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device is also 5G ready supporting both SA and NSA networks.

For taking pictures, the rear gets a quad-camera array which consists of a 40MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 3D ToF depth sensor. The device comes with a 4,500mAh battery and it claims to provide 21 per cent longer battery life than its previous Mate X. The device charges via USB-C and it comes with a 55W SuperCharge power brick that is rated to push 85 per cent charge in just 30 minutes. Unfortunately, there are no stereo speakers and there’s also no wireless charging.

We recently have the opportunity to get up close with Huawei’s new foldable 5G device and you can check out Nic’s first impressions here. ― SoyaCincau