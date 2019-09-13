Apple drops iPad Pro 1TB price by RM850

The RM850 price cut is applicable to 1TB storage models for both 11” and 12.9” iPad in either WiFi and WiFi + Cellular options. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― Apart from iPhone and Watches, Apple has also reduced the price for its top-of-the-line iPad Pro 2018. The 1TB version with LTE support was originally priced as high as RM8,199 is now slashed down to RM7,349.

The RM850 price cut is applicable to 1TB storage models for both 11” and 12.9” iPad in either WiFi and WiFi + Cellular options. The other variants with smaller storage retain the same pricing and it starts from RM3,499 for the 11” 64GB WiFi model.

Below is the current pricing for the entire range in Malaysia:

iPad Pro 11”

64GB ― RM3,499 (WiFi), RM4,149 (LTE)

256GB ― RM4,149 (WiFi), RM4,799 (LTE)

512GB ― RM4,999 (WiFi), RM5,649 (LTE)

1TB ― RM6,699 RM5,849 (WiFi), RM7,349 RM6,499 (LTE)

iPad Pro 12.9”

64GB ― RM4,349 (WiFi), RM4,999 (LTE)

256GB ― RM4,999 (WiFi), RM5,649 (LTE)

512GB ― RM5,849 (WiFi), RM6,499 (LTE)

1TB ― RM7,549 RM6,699 (WiFi), RM8,199 RM7,349 (LTE)

If you’re interested, you can check out the Apple online store. ― SoyaCincau