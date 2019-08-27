Honor Band 5 is coming to Malaysia this weekend

The Honor Band 5 was launched in China last month and it will be introduced in Malaysia at the Honor 20 Pro roadshow.—SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — If you’re looking for an affordable fitness band that has a colour display, built-in heart rate monitoring and can be used in the swimming pool, the Honor Band 5 is coming to Malaysia this coming weekend.

The new fitness band was launched in China last month and it will be introduced in Malaysia at the Honor 20 Pro roadshow. The roadshow event is happening at Sunway Pyramid, LG Blue Concourse on the 31st August to 1st September 2019.

The Honor Band 5 comes with a 0.95″ full colour AMOLED touch screen display that has a 2.5D glass. Similar to the Mi Band 4, you can customise the watch face and the screen can be used to display notifications. You can use the band to find your phone or use it as a remote camera trigger for your smartphone.

The fitness band comes with a 24-hour TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitor that promises to offer high-precision readings via infrared technology. On top of that, it also comes with Huawei TruSleep tracking that can monitor and analyse your sleeping heart rate and breathing in real-time.

Interestingly, the Honor Band 5 in China comes with a SpO2 sensor which can help to monitor your oxygen saturation levels. However, this feature appears to be omitted in the global version as we can’t find any mention of it on the international page.

As usual, the fitness band comes with an array of fitness tracking modes and it also comes with 50-metre water resistance. Using its 6-axis sensors, it can recognise and track four main swim strokes such as freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke.

According to Honor, the new Band has a 14-day standby battery life on a single charge. This 2 weeks battery life is calculated with Huawei TruSleep, TruSeen 3.0 and raise wrist to wake screen disabled.

We still don’t know the official Malaysian pricing just yet. In China, the Honor Band 5 is priced at 219CNY, which is about RM129. As a comparison, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is officially priced at RM149 in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau