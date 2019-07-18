Sing along to your favourite Disney tunes on Spotify

All tracks from Disney's 'Frozen' can now be found in Spotify's dedicated Disney hub. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 18 ― Spotify has introduced a new feature called the Disney Hub, a section on the platform where users can find the music from their favourite Disney movies and TV shows all in one place.

Yesterday, Spotify made the dream of Disney fans come true with the launch of the new Disney Hub.

By simply searching “Disney” in the search bar, users will be able to find a hub dedicated to all the platform's available Disney music from classic movies to today's TV series including The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and The Lion King (both the live action and cartoon version) ― you can even find the Marvel movie soundtracks in the hub.

In addition to title-specific albums, Spotify has also curated a series of playlists including “Disney Hits,” “Disney Classics,” “Disney Princess,” and “The Best of 'Star Wars'.”

The Disney Hub is available starting today for Spotify users in the US, UK, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As new content is created and produced by Disney, the hub will be updated. ― AFP-Relaxnews