Digi releases new version of MyDigi App, offers 3GB for only RM3

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — MyDigi, Digi’s self-care app has just released an upgraded version on Android and iOS that offers greater convenience and better rewards for its users. In conjunction with MyDigi’s three million active user milestone, Digi will also be offering attractive deals from as low as RM3 in March.

One highlight that comes with the upgraded app is the new data day pass that comes with a generous 3GB of data for RM3, which is applicable to both Digi prepaid and postpaid users. All you have to do is switch over to the refreshed version of the MyDigi app.

Aside from that, deals as low as RM3.30 from KrispyKreme and Rotiboy will be offered along with Burger King’s Whopper Jr deal for only RM3. Other attractive deals include places from Moo Cow, VinegPlus, and Photobook. MyDigi app will also be introducing a Box of Surprise curated for users with special deals for data bundles and content packages.

Besides the rewards programme, the new MyDigi app will also allow users to pay bills instantly, while prepaid users will receive 10 per cent extra credit for free when you reload via the app. For a more convenient experience, the app also allows users to save credit card details to allow you to pay instantly without obtaining a PIN from your bank. Not only that, you can now pay or top-up for a friend or family member via the My Favourites section in the MyDigi app.

For enhanced security, all existing MyDigi app users will need to sign up for a new account when switching to the upgraded version of the app. All you need to do is key in your mobile number and a one-time PIN verification password to begin using the app.

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.