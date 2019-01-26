Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke shoots evocative CNY video on iPhone

Jia Zhangke evoked familial affection and the taste of home in his iPhone video. — YouTube screenshot

BEIJING, Jan 26 — When festive occasions come around, there's bound to be an Apple video and renowned filmmaker Jia Zhangke is the latest to shoot a Chinese New Year video on the iPhone. Jia is known for his documentary-like approach to filmmaking and is part of a group dubbed China's sixth-generation of filmmakers - independent filmmakers who worked outside China's system.

Last year, it was acclaimed Hong Kong director Peter Chan who short the heartstring-tugging Three Minutes which centred around homecoming.

Jia's The Bucket takes a different tack, weaving instead a narrative that is also family-centric but focuses instead on the 'taste of home'.

The filmmaker also took time to shoot a couple more videos demonstrating the finer art of depth control as well as slow-motion capture on the iPhone XS.

Have a watch of Jia's videos below:

