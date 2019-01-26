Malay Mail

Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke shoots evocative CNY video on iPhone

Published 27 minutes ago on 26 January 2019

By Erna Mahyuni

Jia Zhangke evoked familial affection and the taste of home in his iPhone video. —&nbsp;YouTube screenshot
BEIJING, Jan 26 — When festive occasions come around, there's bound to be an Apple video and renowned filmmaker Jia Zhangke is the latest to shoot a Chinese New Year video on the iPhone. Jia is known for his documentary-like approach to filmmaking and is part of a group dubbed China's sixth-generation of filmmakers - independent filmmakers who worked outside China's system.

Last year, it was acclaimed Hong Kong director Peter Chan who short the heartstring-tugging Three Minutes which centred around homecoming.

Jia's The Bucket takes a different tack, weaving instead a narrative that is also family-centric but focuses instead on the 'taste of home'.

The filmmaker also took time to shoot a couple more videos demonstrating the finer art of depth control as well as slow-motion capture on the iPhone XS.

Have a watch of Jia's videos below:
 

