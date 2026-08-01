SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — The Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) has formally recognised two newly installed Undang and declared three individuals who claimed the titles of Undang Sungei Ujong, Rembau and Jelebu as never having held those positions lawfully.

The decisions were issued following a DKU sitting on July 31, 2026, chaired by Yang di‑Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, convened with full quorum as required under the Negeri Sembilan Constitution 1959.

Muhammad Faris Johari was formerly recognised as the Undang Luak Sungei Ujong, while Raja Hassan Ab Hamid’s appointment as Undang Luak Rembau was also affirmed under adat.

The DKU also noted that the position of the position of Undang for Sungei Ujong is now vacant after the previous holder, Datuk Seri Badarudin Abdul Khalid, was removed according to adat effective 30 July 2026. The process to appoint a successor has not yet been completed.

In Jelebu, the council accepted the unanimous decision of Waris Berundang from the three perut — Kemin Teriang, Kemin Beringin and Kemin Bemban — to dismiss Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad as the 16th Undang Luak Jelebu, effective 31 May 2023, citing breaches of adat. All actions taken by him after that date are deemed invalid, and his use of the Darjah Tertinggi Negeri Sembilan (DTNS) is considered void. The state government has been instructed to act accordingly.

The DKU further ruled that a public announcement dated 19 April 2026 was unconstitutional and in violation of Article X of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution, rendering it null and without effect.

In its concluding declaration, the council stated that Mubarak Thahak, Abdul Rahim Yasin, and Maarof Mat Rashad had either ceased to hold or never lawfully held the positions of Undang for Sungei Ujong, Rembau and Jelebu respectively. As such, they possess no legal authority to exercise any powers under Article X of the state constitution.

The statement was issued by the DKU Secretary on August 1, 2026.