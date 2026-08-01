SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — After two weeks of campaigning, Negeri Sembilan voters will head to the polls today to decide who will form the state’s next government.

All 36 state seats are at stake, with the outcome carrying significance beyond Negeri Sembilan.

It will be the second major electoral contest after the Johor state election, which concluded earlier in July, and will also be closely scrutinised for signs of shifting voter sentiment ahead of the next general election.

The election also comes months after Negeri Sembilan drew national attention following an unprecedented royal succession dispute involving the state’s unique constitutional monarchy and Adat Perpatih system.

While the issue dominated headlines earlier this year, it has featured little during the campaign, with parties instead concentrating on bread-and-butter issues.

The election also marks a dramatic departure from 2023.

Three years ago, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) contested as allies under the unity government banner and won 31 of the state’s 36 seats.

This time, the two coalitions are contesting as opponents.

BN has ended its electoral cooperation with PH for the state election and reached an electoral understanding with PAS in selected constituencies, while Bersatu has opted to contest independently, creating a significantly different political landscape from the last election.

The new alignments have resulted in a more fragmented contest, with 103 candidates vying for the 36 seats.

Voters will see 11 straight fights, 21 three-cornered contests, two four-cornered contests and two five-cornered contests, making this one of the state’s most competitive elections in recent memory.

Linggi is expected to be one of the election’s defining contests after caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun left his long-held Sikamat seat to contest there. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The 10 seats to watch

While the battle for control of the Negeri Sembilan government will be decided across all 36 constituencies, several seats are expected to provide the clearest indication of how voters have responded to the state’s changing political landscape.

Linggi (PH-PKR vs BN-Umno vs Bersatu)

Linggi is expected to be one of the election’s defining contests after caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun left his long-held Sikamat seat to contest there.

He faces BN incumbent Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli and Bersatu’s Datuk Zamri Md Said in a three-cornered fight that will test whether PH’s most recognisable state leader can extend his support beyond his former constituency.

BN deputy president and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is defending one of Umno’s safest seats against PH’s Dr Azizul Hakim Mahdi. —Picture by Choo Choy May

Rantau (BN-Umno vs PH-PKR)

BN deputy president and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is defending one of Umno’s safest seats against PH’s Dr Azizul Hakim Mahdi.

Although Mohamad is widely expected to retain the constituency, the size of his majority will be closely watched following the end of PH and BN’s electoral partnership.

In Pertang, Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias is seeking re-election against PH’s Mohd Umry Abdul Khois and Bersatu’s Mohd Faizal Fadli Mohd Idrus. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Pertang (BN-Umno vs PH-PKR vs Bersatu)

Another closely watched contest is Pertang, where Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias is seeking re-election against PH’s Mohd Umry Abdul Khois and Bersatu’s Mohd Faizal Fadli Mohd Idrus.

Jalaluddin, who has been dubbed BN’s “poster boy”, will be looking to help the coalition secure enough seats to form the state government, as he has also been mentioned as a potential menteri besar candidate.

DAP secretary-general and Transport Minister Anthony Loke faces BN’s Siow Kong Choon in Chennah. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Chennah (PH-DAP vs BN-MCA)

DAP secretary-general and Transport Minister Anthony Loke faces BN’s Siow Kong Choon in Chennah.

While the seat is regarded as one of PH’s safest, observers will be watching whether Loke can maintain the commanding majority he secured in previous elections.

Ampangan (PH-PKR vs PN-PAS vs Bersatu)

Ampangan is expected to produce one of the closest contests of the state election.

PH’s Datuk Muhammad Nazri Kassim will take on PN’s Datuk Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek and Bersatu’s Noor’Azah Harun in a three-cornered contest.

PH retained the seat by just 329 votes in 2023, making it the coalition’s narrowest victory in the last state election.

Gemencheh (BN-Umno vs PH-Amanah)

Held continuously by BN since 1974, Gemencheh will see PH attempt to make inroads into the long-standing Umno stronghold.

BN incumbent Suhaimizan Bizar faces Amanah’s Datuk Abd Latif A. Tambi in a straight fight that will test whether the constituency remains firmly in BN’s hands.

Sikamat (PH-PKR vs Bersatu vs Parti Wawasan Negara)

With Aminuddin moving to Linggi, focus has shifted to Sikamat, where PH has fielded Nor Azman Mohamad.

He faces Bersatu’s Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz and Parti Wawasan Negara’s Datuk Razali Abu Samah.

The result will indicate whether voters’ support is tied more to the coalition or the individual candidate.

Aminuddin represented the seat for three terms.

Paroi will see Amanah’s Ahmad Shahir Mohd Shah (pic) take on PN’s Kamarol Ridzuan Mohd Zain and Bersatu’s Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunos. — Picture from Facebook/Ahmad Shahir

Paroi (PH-Amanah vs PN-PAS vs Bersatu)

Paroi will see Amanah’s Ahmad Shahir Mohd Shah take on PN’s Kamarol Ridzuan Mohd Zain and Bersatu’s Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunos.

Like several other constituencies, the contest will provide an indication of how opposition support has shifted following Bersatu’s decision to contest separately from PAS.

Bagan Pinang (PH-Amanah vs PN-PAS vs Bersatu)

A three-cornered contest will take place in Bagan Pinang, where PH’s Nasir Raman faces PN’s Abdul Fatah Zakaria and Bersatu’s Sheikh Junaidy Jamaludin.

The seat will test whether the split between PAS and Bersatu benefits PH in a constituency where opposition support was previously consolidated under the PN banner.

Mambau (PH-DAP vs Bersatu vs Parti Wawasan Negara)

Mambau rounds out the list of key seats, with DAP’s Lee Kai Yet facing Bersatu’s N. Sarawanan and Parti Wawasan Negara’s Erik Michael.

Although Parti Wawasan Negara is not expected to win the seat, the votes it attracts could prove influential if the contest is closely fought.

Collectively, these constituencies are expected to provide the clearest picture of whether the end of the PH-BN electoral partnership, BN’s understanding with PAS and Bersatu’s decision to contest independently have reshaped voting patterns since 2023, or whether traditional support bases remain largely intact.