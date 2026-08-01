SIBU, Aug 1 — Licensed crocodile hunter Jeferry Siew has appealed for public cooperation after roadside crowds gathered along Jalan Oya–Sibu Jaya during a crocodile capture operation on Thursday evening, causing traffic congestion and raising safety concerns.

Siew said many motorists stopped and parked along the roadside to watch the operation, disrupting traffic flow along the busy stretch of road.

He urged the public not to turn such operations into a roadside spectacle, noting that emergency vehicles, including ambulances, had to pass through the area.

“Please cooperate and do not obstruct traffic. There were ambulances passing through earlier. We are trying to help the public, and we do not want our operation to become an issue because of the traffic situation,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The operation ended unsuccessfully after the team’s alternative strategy, which Siew referred to as “Plan B”, failed due to thick aquatic vegetation in the pond.

He said the team spotted the crocodile surfacing at one end of the pond and attempted to trap it with a net, but the net repeatedly became entangled in underwater weeds, making it difficult to retrieve.

“The net got caught in the weeds, making it hard to pull back. Even the boat’s engine kept getting snagged,” he said.

Jeferry Siew and his team in action, trying to capture the elusive crocodile. — The Borneo Post pic

Siew added that the team waited on the water for an extended period, hoping the crocodile would resurface, but it remained submerged throughout the operation.

“After we came ashore, it surfaced again,” he said.

Despite the setback, Siew said the team returned to the site at about 10pm on Thursday to continue monitoring the area and determine whether the reptile was more active at night.

“We’ll be back here tonight to see if it surfaces after dark. It may be a very cautious crocodile. It’s strange because none of our baited fishing lines have worked,” he said.

As of the time of publication, no crocodile had been captured, and Siew said his team would continue monitoring the area and adjust its strategy in hopes of safely trapping the reptile while urging motorists and members of the public to keep the roadside clear and allow traffic to flow freely during future operations. — The Borneo Post