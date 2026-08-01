KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from the 33rd floor of a building in Brickfields yesterday.

According to Harian Metro, Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook said the 32-year-old employment agent is in stable condition and receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

He said police have yet to record a statement from the victim as he remains under medical care.

“His wife’s statement will be taken at the hospital. A check of his mobile phone will be carried out, and no note was found at the scene,” Hoo said in a brief statement.

The victim sustained fractures to his arm, leg and left ribs, and was semi-conscious when taken to hospital.

Yesterday, footage of the incident showing a man falling from a high floor of a Brickfields building was widely circulated on social media.