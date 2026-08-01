PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — A female teacher in her 30s was found dead at a school here yesterday morning after police received an emergency call at about 7.15am.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent M Manimaran said the victim was taken to Hospital Kuala Kubu Bharu but was pronounced dead at the emergency unit, Harian Metro reported.

He said initial investigations indicated the incident occurred in the teachers’ room on the first floor of the school.

A post-mortem was completed at 5.30pm at the Forensic Department of Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the nearest station, the Hulu Selangor district police headquarters at 03 60641222, or Kerling police station chief Sergeant Major Halim Khan Hazam Khan at 03 60481222.