KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 1 — Police have arrested three men to assist in investigations into the open sale of ketum water at the Paka Rest and Service (R&R) area yesterday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the suspects, aged between 16 and 32, were arrested during an inspection at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) slip road area near Gong Badak in Kuala Nerus at 7.44pm.

He said that an inspection of the Toyota Hiace vehicle, which the suspects were travelling in, led to the discovery of two bottles containing a liquid believed to be boiled ketum leaves, with an estimated total volume of 600 millilitres (ml).

“All three suspects are not from Terengganu and are believed to have come here in conjunction with the RXZ Members 8.0 programme at the Gong Badak Motor Circuit.

“Initial investigations found the ketum water is believed to have been brought into Terengganu for their use throughout their stay here. All three have been remanded to assist in investigations under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952,” he said in a statement today, adding that two of them tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said that following the arrest, the Terengganu Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) inspected seven houses and a resort that had been identified as being connected to the case.

However, he said the inspections found no illegal goods or substances at the premises. — Bernama