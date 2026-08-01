KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Hybrid Workday (HBH) Policy comes into force today, allowing civil servants to work three days in the office and two days from home or alternative locations.

The initiative marks a shift from the traditional five-day office working arrangement to a hybrid model, combining physical presence at the workplace with duties performed from alternative locations as part of the public service reform agenda.

The Public Service Department (JPA) described the implementation of the HBH Policy as a future-proof measure to ensure government service delivery remains resilient amid global changes and the evolution of modern working methods, without compromising the quality of services provided to the people.

Under the HBH Implementation Guidelines, states observing Sunday as the weekly holiday will have Monday and Friday designated as compulsory office attendance days.

For Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, Sundays and Thursdays have been set as mandatory office attendance days.

Another day of office attendance will be determined by the respective Head of Department, with the remaining two days allocated for work from home (WFH) based on the suitability of the job function and stipulated conditions.

The hybrid workday arrangement is also practised in several developed countries, including Singapore, Australia, Finland and Sweden.

Under HBH, eligible officers are no longer required to submit applications or seek special approval, as the arrangement is now part of the permanent work scheme, subject to conditions set by the Head of Department.

The Head of Department has the authority to determine officers’ eligibility, including directing them to report to the office on WFH days when required in the interest of service, or withdrawing the eligibility if the stipulated conditions are not complied with.

However, the implementation of this policy does not apply to essential services that require full physical presence, such as counter services, security forces, defence, enforcement, education, health and the courts.

To ensure productivity, work output and officers’ attendance will be monitored through the SPOT-Me system, while officers are required to comply with the Official Secrets Act 1972, remain contactable at all times and report to the office whenever directed.

JPA had previously emphasised that the implementation of HBH would be based on officers’ trust, integrity and accountability, supported by digital technology, to ensure the continuity and quality of government service delivery. — Bernama