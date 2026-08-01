SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Amid the excitement of her wedding day, a bride made an unforgettable stop at a polling station, arriving in a striking red traditional bridal outfit to cast her ballot in the Negeri Sembilan state election.

Marketing officer Noor Farzana Masnoor, 26, was accompanied by her husband, Luqman Adam Sudirman, 27, as she voted at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Kubang polling centre in Labu for the Labu constituency.

“As a young ‘Gen Z’ couple, we believe our responsibility as Malaysians is just as important, because voting does not come around often. It is a trust placed upon us to choose representatives who will genuinely serve the people.

“We hope our story is remembered not just as a wedding day, but as a reminder that young people value both their rights and responsibilities as citizens,” she told Bernama.

Noor Farzana said casting her ballot in her wedding attire made the occasion even more memorable and was something she and her husband would cherish for years to come.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama