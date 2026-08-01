KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Harimau Malaya’s participation in the 2026 Asean Fifa Cup in Indonesia from September 24 to October 3 is seen as the ideal platform to restore the nation’s footballing pride following the turmoil that has affected the sport.

Despite being drawn into a challenging Division 1 Group A alongside Indonesia, Singapore and India, local football observer Zakaria Rahim said the players must rise to the challenge with the determination to restore supporters’ confidence in Harimau Malaya.

He said the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) must also field the country’s strongest available squad to mount a serious challenge in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

“Although the supporters are disappointed with the situation surrounding FAM, including its leadership and other issues, I believe that deep down they still want to see success, especially a victory over Indonesia.

“Such a result would go a long way towards bringing the fans back to support Malaysian football. It is not merely about winning or losing, but about restoring the dignity of our football through this tournament,” he told Bernama.

Previously, Malaysia were handed severe sanctions by Fifa over forged documentation involving seven ineligible heritage players: Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Gabriel Palmero, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

As a result, Fifa annulled the results of three international friendlies against Cape Verde, Singapore and Palestine, awarding 3-0 victories to the opposing teams.

The situation worsened when the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) imposed similar sanctions over two Group F matches in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam and Nepal, in which the same players had featured.

The AFC’s decision to award 3-0 defeats against Malaysia in those matches not only damaged the country’s Fifa ranking but also confirmed Harimau Malaya’s failure to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

In January, all FAM Executive Committee members for the 2025-2029 term announced their collective and voluntary resignation.

The unanimous decision was made in recognition of the organisation’s responsibility above personal interests or positions. It was also seen as a prudent and principled step in light of public attention surrounding the heritage player issue and to safeguard FAM’s integrity.

Meanwhile, Zakaria said the staging of the 2026 Asean Fifa Cup comes at a significant time, as it will take place shortly after FAM elects its new leadership at its congress scheduled for Sept 17, giving the governing body an opportunity to begin a new chapter.

He said the responsibility of restoring Harimau Malaya’s glory does not rest solely on the players and coaching staff, as FAM’s new leadership also carries a major responsibility in determining the future direction of Malaysian football.

Meanwhile, experienced coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim said interim head coach Tan Cheng Hoe would have a wider pool of players to assess for national team selection if he remains in charge for the 2026 Asean Fifa Cup.

Irfan Bakti said the start of the 2026/2027 Malaysia League season on Aug 21 would provide Cheng Hoe with the opportunity to select the strongest squad, as players would have regained match fitness with their respective clubs.

Division 1 Group B comprises Vietnam, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.

The winners of each group will advance directly to the final to compete for the lucrative US$1 million (RM4.09 million) prize, while the group runners-up will contest the third-place playoff. — Bernama