KOTA BHARU, Aug 1 — In a dramatic rescue that unfolded in the quiet village of Kampung Bata Chicha Tinggi this morning, a 56-year-old schoolteacher is counting her blessings after being pulled to safety from the depths of a well.

The woman, a teacher at a secondary school near Pasir Mas, lost her footing and plunged into the 5.48-meter-deep well, located behind her kitchen at approximately 7.50am.

The Pasir Mas Fire and Rescue Department received the distress call and deployed a team of six firefighters, led by senior fire officer I Asraf Mat Naizi, who arrived at the scene just six minutes later.

"Upon arrival, we found the victim had fallen into the well situated at the back of her house’s kitchen," he said in a statement today.

The teacher lives with her niece and relies on the well for her water supply, he added.

The woman was carefully hoisted out of the narrow well, and luckily suffered only minor injuries. She was promptly handed over to health personnel for treatment.

The victim’s sister, who lives next door, raised the alarm when she heard her sibling’s cries for help and immediately contacted the emergency services. — Bernama