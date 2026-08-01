GEORGE TOWN, Aug 1 — The Penang Port Commission (SPPP) reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the benefits of port development reach all segments of society, particularly those in need, in line with the Malaysia Madani aspirations.

Its chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said SPPP’s role over the past 70 years had extended beyond advancing the port sector to supporting community well-being through various welfare initiatives.

“Today, under the spirit of Madani, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development reach all segments of society, especially those in need,” he said at a tea reception held in conjunction with SPPP’s 70th anniversary celebration and the launch of the Penang Port 2026 National Month Celebration here today.

The event was attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and his wife, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah.

He said the event also provided an opportunity to extend support to orphans and those in need through contributions by SPPP.

“Their presence reminds us that development and prosperity must be shared. I urge everyone to continue supporting such initiatives through contributions, volunteer services and community programmes organised by SPPP with strategic partners,” he said.

Earlier, Yeoh presented the Jalur Gemilang to representatives of 10 port industry companies to mark the National Month celebration.

A total of 185 recipients comprising orphans, persons with disabilities (PwD) and single mothers from welfare homes across the state received contributions presented by the Penang governor and his wife. — Bernama