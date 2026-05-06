KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A total of 10 information and communications technology (ICT) projects under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have been shortlisted for the prestigious World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2026.

In a statement, MCMC said the projects are among 360 ICT initiatives from 194 member countries of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) selected to compete across 18 categories.

The shortlisted projects are:

1. Asean 5G Skills Framework and Capacity Development Platform (Category AL C1 — The role of governments and all stakeholders in promoting ICTs for development).

2. Communications & Infrastructure Disaster Recovery (CIDR) Plan (Category AL C5 — Building confidence and security in ICT use).

3. Human-Centred Digital Governance Through MCMC’s Five-Year Plan 2030 (Category AL C6 — Enabling environment).

4. AgriNXT: Oil Palm Chapter (OPC) (Category AL C7 — ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life, E-agriculture)

5. MCMC’s AGRINXT Northern Chapter: Empowering Malaysian Livestock Farmers With AI-Based Cattle Weight Estimation (Category AL C7 — ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life, E-agriculture).

6. MCMC’s AGRINXT Northern Chapter: Empowering Padi Farmers via AI-Driven Disease Detection (Category AL C7 — ICT applications: benefits in all aspects of life, E-science).

7. Sebenarnya.my portal (Category AL C9 — Media).

8. Internet Safety Campaign (KIS) (Category AL C10. Ethical dimensions of the Information Society).

9. E-waste Stewardship Through Community Collaboration for Responsible Circulatory Action (Category AL C10).

10. Empowering communities for healthy and ethical AI adoption via MCMC Microsoft AI TEACH programme (Category AL C10).

MCMC has called on Malaysians to support the shortlisted projects by casting their votes to help secure recognition for Malaysia at the WSIS Prizes 2026.

Voting can be done online via the link https://www.itu.int/net4/wsis/stocktaking/Prizes/2026/Vote until the closing date on May 13.

“Members of the public are required to register an account before voting,” the statement said.

MCMC has also set up a booth at the lobby of the Communications Ministry Complex from April 17 to May 13, between 10am and 3pm, to facilitate public participation in the voting process. — Bernama