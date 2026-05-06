BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 6 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) is reviewing rental rates for traders in Seberang Perai following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive yesterday to lower business premises rental.

Mayor Datuk Baderul Amin Abdul Hamid said the matter requires careful assessment before any decision on the rate reduction is made.

He said MBSP welcomes the proposal as it could help ease the burden on traders, especially amid current economic challenges.

“MBSP had anticipated that this directive would be extended to all local authorities, and we welcome it.

“We have gathered relevant data to be submitted to the state government for discussion before any decision is made,” he told Bernama.

Baderul Amin said MBSP currently manages 5,054 stalls at public markets and food complexes.

He said total rental collection stands at RM7.2 million, but the rate of reduction is still under review by the state government.

Yesterday, the prime minister directed that rental rates for business premises owned by federal agencies, including Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and UDA Holdings Bhd, be reduced starting this month to help small traders lower operating costs.

He said the move is part of the government’s efforts to support traders and hawkers affected by the current global supply crisis.

He also called on all local authorities nationwide to adopt a similar approach beginning this month. — Bernama