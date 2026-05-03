KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 —The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) has agreed to propose that the National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan be renamed the Velodrom Azizulhasni, in appreciation of Datuk Azizulhasni Awang's great contribution to the country's cycling sport.

MNCF president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill said the proposal was unanimously agreed by MNCF affiliate members at the parent body's Annual General Meeting today.

According to him, the proposal will be brought to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) for consideration since the velodrome is a government property.

"Today, we unanimously agreed to bring this wish (changing the name of the National Velodrome) to the management of KBS and MSN. Azizul's potential should be reflected in the building

"However, changing the name is not a decision that we as a federation can make on our own because it involves logistics and it may take one or two years," he said when met by the media today.

According to Amarjit, if the name change is successful, he said the Azizulhasni Velodrome in Dungun Terengganu will change its name to avoid any confusion.

Meanwhile, at the AGM, Amarjit also informed that MNCF is now demanding from the buyer of the Cheras Velodrome land to build a new velodrome as in the original agreement.

However, the situation is now quite complicated since the original buyer of the land, Jakel, has sold it to another party.

"From what I know, Jakel has bought the land and promised to build a new velodrome in exchange for the Cheras land. But now I hear it has been sold and sold again.

"I hope the developer or whoever bought the property keeps their promise. If we can get a velodrome for "free” in KL, it will make it easier for our affiliates in KL,” he said.

In other developments, the MNCF committee election for the 2026-2030 term which took place today saw Norazman Abu Samah elected as the new deputy president after getting 44 votes, to defeat his challenger Mohd Saiful Abdul Jalil who got 21 votes.

The vice president positions were won by Muhammad Firdaus Dawod, M Rezal Abu Bakar, Firdaus Arshad, Mohd Zairi Badderul and Irawan Sudarsono.

"For the other positions of secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer and assistant treasurer I will discuss this matter.

"I don’t want to make a hasty decision and will consult with my colleagues. I want appointments based on those who can do the job not political appointments,” said Amarjit. — Bernama