HORSENS (Denmark), May 2 — France has created history storming into its maiden Thomas Cup semi-finals, stunning 2014 champions Japan with a commanding 3-0 victory in the quarter-finals of the 2026 edition at Forum Horsens here.

First singles and world No. 4 Christo Popov gave France a fine start, outlasting world No. 9 Kodai Naraoka 21-17, 21-17 in a 67-minute battle.

Alex Lanier, the 2025 European champion, then put France firmly in control with a confident 21-15, 21-17 victory over world No. 19 Yushi Tanaka.

With history within reach, world No. 17 Toma Junior Popov rose to the occasion by edging world No. 20 Koki Watanabe 21-19, 23-21, securing at least a medal in the prestigious badminton team tournament.

The win continues France’s dream run in Horsens, having already stunned 14-time champions Indonesia 4-1 in Group D on Tuesday.

The result marked the Indonesians’ first-ever group stage exit in the Thomas Cup.

France, dubbed as the dark horse of the tournament, will now take on 2022 champions India in tomorrow’s semi-finals after they cruised past Taiwan 3-0 earlier today.

In the meantime, the hosts Denmark advanced to the last four following a 3-1 win over Thailand.

Denmark will face defending champions, China, who eliminated five-time champions Malaysia, 3-0, in the other last eight tie.

The Thomas Cup Finals 2026, which began on April 24, runs until Sunday. — Bernama