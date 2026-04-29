SEREMBAN, April 29 — Any decision regarding the vacancy of four Executive Councillor (Exco) positions vacated by Barisan Nasional (BN) State Assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan will be made next week, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that the matter was not discussed in today’s Exco meeting and that there is currently no need to appoint acting officials for those positions.

Aminuddin added that although certain portfolios are currently without an Exco, all previously planned state government programmes, including the National Youth Day celebration in Sendayan on May 15, will proceed as usual.

"We will decide on whatever the outcome is next week. During the Exco meeting just now, everyone was present except for the four who resigned. We have not even discussed successors or acting appointments as everything will be decided next week.

"It is not an issue for us to continue with planned programmes like National Youth Day as usual, and I have asked other Excos to help ensure its success because hosting it at a national level is an honor for Negeri Sembilan," he told reporters after chairing the Exco meeting here today.

Meanwhile, the State Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chairman denied claims circulating on social media that he had met with any other Umno assemblymen to fill the vacant Exco positions in the state government.

Earlier, Pertang assemblyman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias held the Senior Exco portfolio along with the Rural Development, Plantation, and Commodities committee and the Agriculture, Food Security, and Cost of Living committee.

Senaling assemblyman Datuk Ismail Lasim held the Education and Human Capital portfolio while the other two involved are Palong assemblyman Datuk Mustapha Nagoor, who held the Youth and Sports Development portfolio, and Linggi assemblyman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, who was responsible for the Heritage, Technology, Innovation, and Digital portfolio.

The state’s administrative crisis was triggered when all 14 UMNO and Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan unanimously declared a loss of confidence and withdrew their support for the state government led by Aminuddin following a leadership conflict.

However, Aminuddin was given the mandate to continue leading the state administration after receiving the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, on Monday.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 state seats, and out of that total, PH won 17 seats, BN controlled 14 seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won five seats in the 15th State Election in 2023.

PH and BN formed the government by controlling 31 state seats after the 15th state election. — Bernama