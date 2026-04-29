KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — National women’s discus thrower Queenie Ting Kung Ni is aiming to maintain consistent throws beyond 50 metres (m) at the Asian Throwing Championship 2026, scheduled to take place in Mokpo, South Korea from May 2 to 3.

Queenie said the meet will be her second appearance of the season and she hopes to use the international stage to rediscover her peak form.

The national record holder with a mark of 52.77m said that if she can maintain consistency above the 50m mark, a new national record is within reach on South Korean soil.

“My target for this competition is consistency beyond 50m, and if I can maintain that, there’s a chance to achieve a national record,” she told reporters after the Malaysian athletics team flag-off ceremony at the National Sports Council here today.

Commenting on her recent performance in Singapore, the Sarawak-born athlete described her 49.50m throw as a good start, although it fell short of her personal target.

She explained that her participation in Singapore was part of a “warm-up” process to regain her competition rhythm and momentum following the conclusion of the previous SEA Games.

“Before Singapore, I had a short break and focused on classes. But now it’s full swing — full-time training, with studies taking a back seat to ensure I stay on track,” she said.

As part of her preparations for Mokpo, Queenie said she had just completed a week-long training camp in Penang last week to refine her throwing technique.

She added that the training environment there was particularly helpful psychologically, allowing her to remain calm and focused on her main goal.

“The environment is very important for me. When daily life revolves around training and discussions about targets, it helps reshape my mindset and focus,” she said. — Bernama