GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — More than 500 football fans were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet football star Mesut Ozil during a “Meet and Greet With Fan Club” session at the University of Science Malaysia (USM) Sports and Recreation Centre here today.

The arrival of the former Arsenal and Real Madrid player was met with a lively reception and cheers from fans who waited patiently despite the hot weather just to catch a glimpse of their idol up close.

The programme, which lasted nearly half an hour, began with a casual session hosted by renowned sports commentator Zainal Abidin Rawop, touching on various aspects including Ozil’s career journey, his experience in Malaysia, and his future plans.

Sharing his experience in the country, Ozil said he has thoroughly enjoyed his visit to Malaysia, particularly in Penang, which is famous for its food diversity.

“I like the food here. I really enjoy food with sauces and spicy flavours. In Penang, there are many dishes with rich spices and spicy. I definitely want to try more. I really enjoy spicy food,” he said.

Reflecting on his career journey, Ozil, who is known as an “assist” specialist, said his main goal on the field was always to help his teammates achieve success.

He also shared his intention to open a football academy in Istanbul, Turkiye, to assist in the development of young talent in his home country.

“InsyaAllah, I will open an academy in Istanbul, Turkiye. My goal right now is to help young people. I don’t want to be on the professional side anymore because you travel a lot,” he noted.

During the session, 50 lucky fans were given the chance to participate in a special autograph session with Ozil.

The Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, his deputy, Adam Adli Abdul Halim, and USM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Mohamed were also in attendance.

Following the “Meet and Greet,” the former German professional footballer of Turkish descent headed to a football clinic participated in by primary school students from around Penang.

Ozil has been in Malaysia since last Sunday to attend several programmes in the capital and Penang in conjunction with the Second Meeting of the Malaysia-Turkiye Joint Committee on Higher Education.

Tomorrow, he is scheduled to attend a Football Clinic with Mesut Ozil in Perak. — Bernama