SEREMBAN, April 29 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has affirmed that the state administration will continue as usual despite his government now being in a minority position, as long as no alternative decision is made in accordance with the law and the state Constitution.

He said the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, had also decreed that the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting proceed today, with a focus on the welfare of the people and the continuity of the state administration.

"Tuanku Muhriz’s advice this morning was to proceed with the meeting and ensure that the current administrative situation does not disrupt efforts to resolve the people’s problems. The state must move forward,” he told reporters after chairing the Exco meeting here today.

Aminuddin said that although his administration is now in a minority position, he will continue to govern until a decision is made in accordance with legal provisions.

"I leave it to the law and Tuanku’s authority… if the time comes that the current government is only until this point, then that is as far as it goes. But I have been asked by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to continue until an appropriate decision is reached, in accordance with the law,” he said.

He said the state government does not want the people to be affected by the ongoing situation, and that governance must continue as usual amid economic challenges affecting both the public and the government.

The administrative impasse arose after all 14 Barisan Nasional-Umno assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan withdrew their support for Aminuddin’s state government, resulting in four vacant Exco positions.

However, Aminuddin has been allowed to continue leading the state administration following consent granted by the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, on Monday.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 State Legislative Assembly seats, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) holding 17, Barisan Nasional (BN) 14, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) five following the 15th State Election in 2023. PH and BN formed the state government after securing a combined total of 31 seats in the election. — Bernama