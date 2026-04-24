WASHINGTON, April 24 — Iran’s footballers will be welcome at this year’s World Cup, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday, distancing the US government from a proposal that Italy could take their place in the tournament.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Rubio denied that Washington had asked the Iranian team not to come to the World Cup – but warned the United States may yet bar entry to members of the Iranian delegation it judged to have ties to Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is regarded as a terrorist organization by Washington and several other governments.

No-one “from the US has told them they can’t come,” Rubio said of Iran’s World Cup participation.

“The problem with Iran, it would be not their athletes, it would be some of the other people (they) would want to bring with them, some of whom have ties to the IRGC. We may not be able to let them in, but not the athletes themselves,” Rubio added.

Rubio was responding to a reported proposal from Italy-born US special envoy Paolo Zampolli, who told the Financial Times he had floated the idea of Italy taking Iran’s World Cup place to US President Donald Trump and football’s world governing body Fifa.

The proposal was dismissed out of hand by the Italian government and sports officials earlier Thursday.

Rubio said the proposal did not reflect the US government’s position.

“I don’t know where that’s coming from, other than speculation that Iran may decide not to come, and Italy would fill their spot,” Rubio said. “But that’s if they decide not to come on their own, it’s because they decided not to come.”

Zampolli told the Financial Times on Wednesday it would be a “dream” to see Italy at the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada despite the fact they lost in a qualification playoff last month.

‘Not possible’

However, Italy’s sports minister Andrea Abodi said on Thursday that a reinstatement of Italy “first, is not possible; second, is not appropriate, you qualify on the pitch”, according to Italian news agencies ANSA and AGI.

That view was echoed by the president of Italy’s Olympic committee, Luciano Buonfiglio.

“I would feel offended. You have to earn your place in the World Cup,” he said.

The Iranian embassy to Rome responded saying that the suggestion showed US “moral bankruptcy” and that Italy did not need “political privileges” to demonstrate its football greatness.

Italy has won the World Cup four times, but it missed out on the tournament for a third successive time after losing a penalty shootout to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their qualifying playoff final.

Iran’s participation at the World Cup has been thrown into doubt by the war with the US and Israel that broke out on February 28.

The Iranian football federation (FFIRI) had said in April it was “negotiating” with Fifa to relocate the country’s World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico.

But Fifa President Gianni Infantino told AFP last month that Iran will be at the World Cup and that they will play “where they are supposed to be, according to the draw”.

The Fifa chief reiterated that stance in Washington last week.

When contacted by AFP about Zampolli’s suggestion on Thursday, Fifa referred to Infantino’s recent comments.

In 2022, Zampolli made a similar suggestion, proposing to Fifa that Italy should replace Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of the Islamic Republic’s crackdown on protesters at that time. His proposal fell on deaf ears.

Zampolli is an Italian-American socialite, businessman and founder of a modelling agency, who claims to have introduced Trump to his current wife Melania Trump. — AFP