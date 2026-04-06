BRUSSELS, April 6 — Tadej Pogacar was coy about his chances of making history after winning a fourth successive Monument with his record-equalling third Tour of Flanders success.

The world champion was once again in a league of his own as he progressively ramped up the pressure during the 278km Belgian race known for its punchy cobbled climbs.

He dropped all but Mathieu van der Poel, a fellow three-time winner in Flanders, and debutant double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel with a push on the Oude Kwaremont climb 57km from the finish.

Evenepoel was unable to follow on the following climb, the Paterberg, and Van der Poel succumbed to Pogacar’s power with 18km left on the third and final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont.

It meant that Pogacar has now won 12 Monuments—taking him clear of Roger de Vlaeminck’s 11 and leaving him behind only the great Eddy Merckx on 19.

Pogacar, 27, has won seven of the last nine Monuments—with Van der Poel the only other rider to win any since Jasper Philipsen triumphed at Milan-San Remo in 2024.

Belgian Merckx and Pogacar are the only two riders to have ever won three Monuments in a single season, but given that the Slovenian will be favourite in at least two of the three remaining races, few would bet against him making history by winning four—or even all five—this year.

“It’s two out of five now, let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” said Pogacar when asked whether he could win all five.

“Let’s enjoy the moment, let’s enjoy this victory today and go with motivation to Roubaix and we’ll see what happens.”

Having won Milan-San Remo for the first time last month, Paris-Roubaix is the only Monument Pogacar has yet to win.

He came second to Van der Poel—who won it for the third year in a row—on his debut last year.

If he were to win it next weekend, he would join Merckx, De Vlaeminck and another Belgian in Rik Van Looy as the only riders to have completed the full set of Monuments.

“For sure motivation is high, the pressure is low, like the tyres will be, let’s have a good weekend next weekend and we’ll see what happens.

“I’m going to enjoy (it) no matter what the result will be.”

‘Almost perfect debut’

Pogacar was not the only rider to impress in Flanders.

Former world champion Evenepoel, 26, finished third on what was not just his debut in the race but his first ever cobbled classic.

“It’s a really brilliant race from him today,” said Pogacar.

“For the first time coming to the classics, I think he showed that he can win this race and also some other races probably.”

Evenepoel, who grew up in the Flanders region around where the race is held, said he had caught the bug for Belgium’s most prestigious cycling event.

“It was an almost perfect debut for me,” he said.

“When the final got underway, it all came down to my legs.

“I believe I finished in the place I deserve. I definitely want to come back.” — AFP